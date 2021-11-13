Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    G League Paying Dividends for Thunder Rookie Tre Mann

    After spending a short time in the G League with the OKC Blue, Thunder rookie Tre Mann looks as confident as ever.
    Thunder rookie Tre Mann was selected No. 18 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. A dynamic scorer, the offensive side of the ball has never been in question. The length and success of Mann’s NBA career will come down to his defensive ability.

    When the NBA G League season kicked off, Mann was called down to play for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the OKC Blue.

    While it’s not glamorous to be a first rounder that gets sent down, it’s been nothing but positive for Mann’s success.

    On Sunday night, his additional experience and confidence shined bright, as he was a big part of the Thunder’s comeback win over the Sacramento Kings. In fact, he played huge minutes down the stretch in the fourth quarter for Oklahoma City.

    “I feel like it was a big part of gaining confidence in myself. Showing that I can be competitive on defense and make plays on offense,” said Mann of his G League experience.

    Mann finished with 12 points and two boards while shooting 5-for-8 from the floor. He played 19 minutes, which is by far the most of his NBA career to this point.

    The first-round draft pick is already starting to make an impact as a rookie, with the opportunity to grow quite a bit on a rebuilding Thunder team.

