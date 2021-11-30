Two G Leaguers Step Up In Thunder's Loss to Rockets

In the Thunder's 102-89 loss to the Rockets, two players that have spent time in the G League stepped up in a big way.

In the first of two matchups this week against the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell by a final score of 102-89. While it wasn't a great showing for the Thunder, there were two players who stepped up most off the bench to keep things close.

Both of these top performers have spent quite a bit of time in the G League with the OKC Blue recently, proving that the Thunder's system of leveraging that playing time to build confidence is paying off.

Here are the top performers from OKC’s loss to Houston:

Tre Mann

Against the Rockets, Mann was given 30 minutes of action, which was well deserved for his performance. He finished with a career-high 17 points, which will be huge for his confidence moving forward.

Mann is clearly a gifted offensive player, but is starting to show that he can do more than just score. Outside of the points he had on Monday night, he also produced seven rebounds, two steals and one block.

Isaiah Roby

With Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala missing Monday's game, Roby had the opportunity to step up and fill the void. In 27 minutes of play, he produced 17 points and five boards.

What was most impressive was Roby's efficiency from the floor. He converted on eight of his ten shot attempts, including shooting 50% from beyond the arc in Monday's matchup.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.