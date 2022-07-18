Gabe Brown Leads Top Performers in Loss to New Orleans

Oklahoma City’s summer league ended in a disappointing fashion, as the Thunder dropped its finale 107-71 to the Pelicans. In addition, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey both missed the last few games to rest and err on the side of caution.

While the Thunder’s stars took a break, it opened up opportunities for other young guys vying for a roster spot in the NBA. There was still plenty of talent on display, some that will surely star for the OKC Blue.

Here are the top performers from OKC’s loss to New Orleans:

Gabe Brown

Brown showcased his microwave scoring ability on multiple occasions during the summer league, but no game was bigger than his list. He displayed willingness to shoot and a very quick trigger over the past few weeks.

The Michigan State product continued to dazzle with his shooting abilities Sunday night, drilling five 3-pointers against the Pelicans. In total, Brown poured in 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

Brown is used to having the ball in his hands, averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his senior season with the Spartans. His strong play could land him some training camp looks.

Vit Krejci

Krejci has clearly emphasized improvement on the defensive end so far this off-season. It was apparent that his feet were quicker, making it easier to stay with his man off the dribble.

The guard was able to hone in his play on the court and settle into his own. At times last season, Krejci looked rushed and sporadic. Sunday night, he played a complete game, contributing 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Krejci’s determining factor will be how well he can continue to shoot from 3-point range. Against the Pelicans, he went 3-of-8 from long range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. Krejci also had just one turnover, which is a very encouraging sign in his development.

Jaden Shackelford

The rookie from Alabama had a big scoring output in his first real summer league action. It was the first time Shackelford had received heavy minutes in Las Vegas.

He dropped 15 points and three rebounds in 30 minutes of court time. Shackelford was a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line and drilled three triples. He could be a candidate to spend time with the OKC Blue next season.

