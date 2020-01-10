Gallinari is Back, Noel is out, and Westbrook Returns

Good news for the Thunder as Danillo Gallinari will be back in the lineup tonight after missing Tuesday's win over the Nets with a right calf contusion. With every silver lining, there is always a touch of grey, and that touch is Nerlens Noel, who will miss his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. I ask Billy Donovan if there is a time table on which he expects Noel to return Donovan Says "I really don't know, he's resting he's getting better." Dovan also says that the training staff will continue to work with Noel to get healthy, but there is no time-table as to when he could be back playing for the Thunder. Noel has been on the shelf for three games this season; he's averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Less Noel means more Mike Muscala has logged 30 minutes, scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Sixers and Nets. The Thunder recalled Justin Patton from the G-League when it was announced that Noel would not play in Philly. Patton has yet to see the court, however tonight with Clint Cappella in town, it's not out of the question that we could see Patton tonight if Adams and Muscala were to get into foul trouble.

Russell Westbrook makes his long-awaited return to the Peake tonight. Billy Donovan was asked if he was able to block out all the emotions that will be on the surface of tonight's contest. "We played Houston earlier."..."Obviously, with Russ being over there, I think that was a little bit the first time we played" ..."I know people will show their appreciation for what he's done for his tenure here and how many moments of great memories he's created here. " Westbrook sat out Houston's 122-115 win over the Hawks last night. In case you missed James Harden, and Trae Young, both had 40 point triple-doubles, which is an NBA first.

Worth noting: the Thunder are breaking with a long-standing policy of not doing video tributes to players who have left and came back. Westbrook will get a tribute video before tipoff.

Thunder/Rockets at 8:30 on TNT