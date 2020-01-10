ThunderMaven
Gallinari is Back, Noel is out, and Westbrook Returns

Erik Gee

Good news for the Thunder as Danillo Gallinari will be back in the lineup tonight after missing Tuesday's win over the Nets with a right calf contusion.  With every silver lining, there is always a touch of grey, and that touch is Nerlens Noel, who will miss his third straight game with a sprained left ankle.  I ask Billy Donovan if there is a time table on which he expects Noel to return Donovan Says "I really don't know, he's resting he's getting better." Dovan also says that the training staff will continue to work with Noel to get healthy, but there is no time-table as to when he could be back playing for the Thunder.  Noel has been on the shelf for three games this season; he's averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. 

Less Noel means more Mike Muscala has logged 30 minutes, scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Sixers and  Nets. The Thunder recalled Justin Patton from the G-League when it was announced that Noel would not play in Philly. Patton has yet to see the court, however tonight with Clint Cappella in town, it's not out of the question that we could see Patton tonight if Adams and Muscala were to get into foul trouble. 

Russell Westbrook makes his long-awaited return to the Peake tonight. Billy Donovan was asked if he was able to block out all the emotions that will be on the surface of tonight's contest. "We played Houston earlier."..."Obviously, with Russ being over there, I think that was a little bit the first time we played" ..."I know people will show their appreciation for what he's done for his tenure here and how many moments of great memories he's created here. " Westbrook sat out Houston's  122-115 win over the Hawks last night. In case you missed James Harden, and Trae Young, both had 40 point triple-doubles, which is an NBA first. 

Worth noting: the Thunder are breaking with a long-standing policy of not doing video tributes to players who have left and came back. Westbrook will get a tribute video before tipoff.    

Thunder/Rockets at 8:30 on TNT

Woj Bomb "Oklahoma City Open for Business"

Erik Gee

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Thunder could be active the closer we get to the trade deadline.

No Sleep for the Thunder in Brooklyn

Erik Gee

Behind Chris Paul's 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, the Thunder beat the Nets 111-103.

Sixers Outshoot Thunder

Erik Gee

The Thunder's comback bid comes up short to the 76ERS

Nerlens Noel Out vs. the 76ERS, Thunder Reacall Justin Patton

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel sprained his right ankle Saturday in the Thunder's win over Cleveland and will sit out Monday's game with 76ERS.

Thunder Rock Cavaliers

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight on Saturday with 121-106 hammering of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lugentz Dort and Kevin Hervey Score Nine Each in Blue's loss to the Go-Go

Erik Gee

Two-way players Kevin Hervey and Lguentz Dort each scored nine points in the Blue's 118-111 loss.

Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Erik Gee

Just Patton scores a season high 18 points as the Blue lose to the Bayhawks 109-107.

Thunder go for Five Straight

Erik Gee

The Thunder look to make it five straight wins when they play the Cavilers Saturday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spurs Thunder to 109-103 win over San Antonio

Erik Gee

The Thunder used 15 third-quarter points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs 109-106.

Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan lead the Thunder to an 11-4 record in the month of December.