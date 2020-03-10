InsideTheThunder
Gallinari on Dealing With Coronavirus

Erik Gee

I always felt like you came to our corner of the world for an escape. That's what sports is supposed to be, a way to forget the troubles of everyday life. 

But, sometimes sports and everyday life collide, this is one of those times.  Leagues all over the world are trying to figure out how to deal with the spread of coronavirus. 

The NBA, along with the NFL, MLB, and MLS are banning non-essential personal from locker rooms for the foreseeable future. Pearl Jam is canceling the first leg of their U.S. tour, including a date in April at the Peake. Hopefully, this is as bad as things get America. 

For Danilo Gallinari's home country of Italy, there have already been 463 reported deaths, prime minister Giuseppe Conte has the country on lockdown. Top Tier Soccers is playing games behind closed doors, and Series A Basketball is suspending operation.  

Gallinari says, "It's a tough situation; hopefully, we'll be able to manage it and manage it right."..."All the hospitals and all the health care institutions are doing a great job right now  managing the virus."

Coronavirus has already hit Gallinari on a personal level, the grandmother of one of his best friends passed away after contracting COVID-19. Gallliari was asked how the virus is affecting his family's daily life. 

"Life has changed when you can not get out of the house; you can not have any contact with anybody."..."You can only get out of the house when you have to, for example, going to the grocery store."..."Then not have any contact with anybody; my mom and her brothers are not able to see my grandparents because of their age, they could be the most affected."

Gallinari is doing what he can to make sure his Thunder teammates understand how dangerous the virus is and that they "behave the right way" not just for their sake, but for those around them. 

  Thunder Strikes:

Billy Donovan says Shai Gilgous-Alexander should be ready to go for Tuesday's game with the Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a hip contusion vs. the Knicks on Friday and was in a suit Sunday's win over the Celtics. 

Before Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander was tied with Tobias Harris, with most minutes played this season a 2,214. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35 minutes per game, 19 points and shooting 47 percent from thee. 

