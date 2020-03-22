InsideTheThunder
Gallinari Sends Message to Thunder Fans

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari, along with Ricky Rubio, and Rui Hachimura, are asking Thunder fans to pay attention to what medical experts have to say during the COVID-19 crisis. Gallinari's home country of Italy has suffered 4,825 deaths from coronavirus.

Before the NBA shut down, Gallinari spoke to members of the media bout the effects fo COVID-19 on Italy.  "It's a tough situation; hopefully, we'll be able to manage it and manage it right."..."All the hospitals and all the health care institutions are doing a great job right now managing the virus." 

Since that press conference, Gallinari's home country has seen a dramatic rise in its death toll from COVID-19. On March 10th, I posted a story when Italy had lost 631 residents because of coronavirus. That number has jumped by 4,194. 

"Life has changed when you can not get out of the house; you can not have any contact with anybody."..."You can only get out of the house when you have to, for example, going to the grocery store."..."Then not have any contact with anybody; my mom and her brothers are not able to see my grandparents because of their age, they could be the most affected."     

In Oklahoma, 67 people have tested positive for COIVD-19, and so far, there have only been two reported deaths. Sports Illustrated is reporting that a new test from a California company could determine a positive result in 45 minutes. 

 The Xpert Xpress test is being fast-tracked by the FDA for use. Xpert Xpress would not require the exam to be sent to a lab, and would also not require specialized training to administer.  

Besides saving lives, there is the hope that such a test would make owners and players more confident about getting back on the court.   

What Do You Think:

Tell which Thunder games from the past you have been watching while waiting for the NBA to return? 

 

