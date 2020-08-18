SI.com
Thunder/Rockets Game one Live Blog, Lu Dort Update

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan made it official a few moments ago by announcing that Lu Dort would not play tonight vs. the Rockets.  Donovan says he continues to progress, and the team is "very encouraged" at the progress he's made, but there is no timeline for his return. 

The Thunder will not say who is starting in Dort's place, a safe bet would be Terrance Ferguson, but he won't be the only one who defends James Harden. Donovan will look to Hamidou Diallo, Dennis Schroder, and possibly  Andre Roberson to fill the void left by Dort's Absence. 

"He's [Roberson] obviously in the past guarded James [Harden], he knows James."..."We'll see how Andre can do if he gets an opportunity to go out there and play against him."

Russell Westbrook Update

According to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman, Rocket's coach Mike D'Antoni says that Russell Westbrook's injured quad is healing, but "We'll have to wait and see."

First Quarter

