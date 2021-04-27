Game Preview: Struggling Thunder continue road trip against Celtics

Oklahoma City is set to match up against Boston on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back as they look to avoid setting a franchise record for most consecutive losses

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on one of the worst skids in the history of the franchise. Things aren't set to get any easier as they will now take on a talented Boston Celtics team while also being on the second night of a back-to-back.

With 14-straight losses, OKC has tied the franchise record that was set in their first ever season back in 2008. A loss to Boston on Tuesday would set a new outright franchise-low. With that in mind, the Thunder's lottery odds continue to increase as they look to continue their rebuild through the draft this offseason.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Celtics and the total over/under is 219.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Celtics are a solid 3-point shooting team, making the top-ten in the NBA in both percentage and shots made from beyond the arc. However, their offense tends to get stagnant at times, with their assist numbers being in the bottom third of the league.

With the Celtics lacking a dominant big man, OKC should have the advantage on the glass as they typically do when they take on Boston Tuesday night. Luckily for the Thunder, who are the league's highest turnover team, Boston isn't known for being a team this season that forces a ton of turnovers.

When it comes down to it, the biggest factor in this matchup could truly come down to who actually plays. As of last night's injury report, both Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker are both listed as out for Tuesday's contest which would be a huge advantage for OKC.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-41) vs. Boston Celtics (32-29)

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Regardless of draft positioning, no team ever wants to set a franchise record that is related to losing. Against a Celtics team that may be without some of their best players, the Thunder could have a chance to snap their 14-game losing streak and get back on track.