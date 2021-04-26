Game Preview: Thunder head to Philadelphia on 13-game losing streak

The Thunder have a tough test on Monday night against the Sixers as they look to avoid tying their franchise-high of 14-straight losses

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one-game shy of tying the franchise record for most losses in a row at 14. Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, OKC will be put to the test as they attempt to not be on the wrong side of history.

Philadelphia will be short-handed, with Ben Simmons listed as out for the game while Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are questionable. Regardless, the Thunder are dealing with injuries of their own and will have their hands full against a deep 76ers team.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Sixers and the total over/under is 219.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When fully healthy, the Sixers are absolutely loaded at all positions, which is a big reason they've had a top-five record in the NBA all season. They get to the line more than any team in the league due to the aggressiveness they bring in the paint, but are also in the top half of the league when it comes to 3-point percentage.

Both the Thunder and Sixers are top-ten rebounding teams, with OKC having a slight advantage in boards per game on the season. Tony Bradley will once again have the chance to match up against his former team after being shipped away from Philadelphia in March's trade deadline.

The last time these two teams played, the turnover battle made it a lopsided game with Oklahoma City committing 22 to Philadelphia's nine. With the Thunder leading the league in turnovers while the Sixers commit the second-fewest, the ability to take care of the ball will likely have a major impact in the outcome of Monday's game for OKC.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-40) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-21)

WHEN:

Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day contact on Sunday who could see his first action as a member of the team on Monday against the Sixers. Additionally, Gabriel Deck is in OKC and could be looking to make his debut for the Thunder this week as well, although unlikely on Monday. While Oklahoma City hasn't won many games recently, they should have some fresh faces in the near future. Nonetheless, it's also another opportunity to see Lu Dort and Darius Bazley shine, as both have been excellent offensively over the past two weeks.