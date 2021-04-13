Game Preview: Thunder take on NBA's best in Jazz

Oklahoma City has a tough matchup ahead as they take on Utah Tuesday night. The Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 40-14 and are winners in seven of their last ten games.

The Thunder will face quite the test on Tuesday as they head into Salt Lake City to take on the best team in the NBA. Luckily for Oklahoma City, the Jazz will be on the second night of a back-to-back after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The newest member of the Thunder roster, Gabriel Deck, is still not with the team but should be in the near future. Additionally, Oklahoma City could be without rookie Aleksej Pokusevski, who left Saturday night's game against the Sixers with right arm soreness.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 17-point underdogs to the Jazz. The total over/under is 223 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Jazz are clearly a great team when you look at their record, and the numbers back it up. Their offense has been great all season as they're top five in the NBA when it comes to points, rebounds and 3-point shooting.

Not only are they good offensively, but Utah has been known for their defense over the past half-decade. This has held true this season with the third-best defensive rating in the league. If OKC is to have success, it will start with taking care of the ball and shutting down Utah's high-powered offense. The Jazz have six players who average over 11 points, including Donovan Mitchell who has produced 162 points in his last four contests.

READ MORE:

Thunder ink Gabriel Deck

Pokusevski starting to earn respect around league

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-33) vs Utah Jazz (40-14)

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

With just one game under his belt since returning from a fractured scapula, the performance of Darius Bazley on Tuesday night will be something to keep an eye on. While he was great on Saturday against the Sixers with his 17 point, 9 rebound and 5 assist performance, he committed nine turnovers. Currently on a six-game losing streak, the Thunder have one of their toughest contests of the season upcoming.