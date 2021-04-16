Game Thread: Thunder lead Pistons 32-25 after first quarter

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons Friday in a battle of struggling skeleton crews

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-39) on Friday night in a battle of struggling skeleton crews vying for draft odds. Several players from both sides will be sitting out, including each team's top scorer in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Detroit's Jerami Grant.

Follow along for a quarter-by-quarter update of the Thunder-Pistons matchup:

1Q:

Oklahoma City’s Darius Bazley has continued his fiery return, scoring 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the first quarter against Detroit to give the Thunder a 32-25 lead.

Isaiah Roby finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with six points.

Rookie guard Killian Hayes and former first-rounder Sekou Doumboya both scored five to lead Detroit. Isaiah Stewart and Josh Jackson each added four.

Lu Dort got off to a slow start, but came alive quickly, scoring a triple to finish the quarter with five points.

Roby and Thunder center Moses Brown each finished with two blocks and Dort added one.