Paul Wills Thunder to a Win

If the Thunder advance to the second round of the playoffs you might be watching it from a hospital bed. With 3:36 to go, Oklahoma City led 93-93 when Harden picked up his fifth foul. The foul was on the floor, and Gilgeous-Alexander turned it over, launching the ball past Gallinari out of bounds.

The Rockets would score on their next two possessions, regaining the lead. The Thunder made is a one-point game with 24.4 seconds left when Paul got called for an away from the play foul on Harden. Harden would sink his free throw, but the Rockets committee a critical turnover in the inbound pass.

Gilgeous-Alexander with ice in his veins hit a 23-foot corner three Putting the Thunder back on top 104-103. Danuel House would hit one of two free throws after a Gilgous-Alexander foul, tying the game at 104.

Chris Paul couldn't convert on a reverse lay-up with time winding down, sending the game into overtime. Less than a minute into overtime Harden fouled out.

Lu Dort would it a 105-104 Oklahoma City, Paul came up with a three from the top of the key making it a two-possession game. He would follow that up with a 23-foot jumper off an assist from Dort.

Game, Set, Match!

Paul willed his team to win. Of the victories Oklahoma City has had this year, this one is the sweetest. Paul not only gets his team back in the series, but he also gets to show the Rockets what they are missing without his leadership and clutch play.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.