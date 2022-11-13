Giddey Becoming Second Weapon Behind SGA as He Settles Into Second Season

Josh Giddey is fending off the sophomore slump.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been poking up a career-defining start to the season Giddey has slowly been working his way into a supporting role that the Thunder have been looking for to begin the season.

In the Thunder’s offensive explosion win over the Knicks, Giddey posted a season-high 24 points and his first triple-double of the season. The triple-double is in addition to the three double-doubles he’s already recorded this season. He’s now notched a double-double or better in four of his 10 games.

Giddey’s season continues to look better as he settles into his second season. He is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. He’s also shooting 41.9% from the field.

While Giddey’s field goal shooting could continue to improve, especially from 3-point range, he’s shooting under 30%, he has shown growth into a legitimate second option for the Thunder offensively.

While he still has room to improve offensively and defensively Giddey continues to take strides forward to marking his stay in the rebuild process.

In Giddey’s last three outings the Thunder are 2-1 and he’s recorded a triple-double and double-double in both wins. He’s averaging 19 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists. With his recent stretch he’s now scored over 15 points in six of his 10 games played.

He’s found his stride this season and as SGA continues his tear OKC is beginning to find cohesive success led by their young core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Giddey.

