Giddey Up: A Pick Viewed as a Risk Is Paying up in Year One

The draft pick of Josh Giddey was met with confusion and displeasure, but the selection has paid off as the All-Star break approaches.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver stood at the podium and opened a small letter containing Oklahoma City’s No. 6 overall pick during the 2021 NBA draft.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti decided upon a young, unproven Australian guard in Josh Giddey.

On draft night, Thunder fans took to social media to express wonder and confusion of why Presti selected a then 18-year-old with other more proven guards remaining on the draft board.

Giddey, however, quickly made his way into the Thunder starting lineup. In the Thunder’s 37 games this season, he has played in 32 games, starting in every single one. The jumbo guard started the season as a bright spot but was overshadowed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.

Even then, he caught the eyes of his teammates.

“He’s going to be a great player for us this season and in the future. For him, this is just the beginning,” his teammate Aleksej Pokusevski said at the start of the season.

As the NBA All-Star break approaches, Giddey has become one of the main scoring, rebounding and assisting threats for OKC. Through 37 games Giddey leads the team in rebounds and assists per game while averaging 11.1 points per game.

Giddey, even when drafted, impressed with his basketball IQ and his poise not normally present in young athletes his age.

His passing ability, which is highlighted by a 6.3 assist per game mark, has also made waves throughout the season.

Giddey recently became the youngest player in the NBA to record a triple-double, and has recorded six double-doubles, of those six two have come with rebounds and assists. He's truly the total package.

“(Poise is) not really something you can teach. I’ve been that way from a young age. I love the big moments,” Giddey said in November.

Throughout Presti’s tenure, most picks have been great, while others have flopped. With Giddey having early success, the selection looks phenomenal to this point.

If GIddey can continue his development into his prime, which typically comes in a player's mid-20's, he could be one of the NBA's stars.

