Giddey's Skillset Could Shine in Skills Challenge

Saturday marks the debut of the new Skills Challenge which features three teams of players including Josh Giddey and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Josh Giddey gets another chance to showcase his talents on the court during All-Star weekend on Saturday.

Giddey will take part in the new look 2022 Taco Bell Skills Challenge. This year’s skill challenge will look different than years past.

This year, three teams of three will compete against one another for the trophy. The three teams competing will be The Antetokounmpo’s, made up of three of the Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Alex and Thanasis), The Cavs (Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland) and The Rooks (Giddey, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham).

The event will begin with the three teams taking part in three rounds of competition with each round focusing on a different skill. At the end of the first three rounds the two teams with the most challenge points will advance to the final round where a winner will be decided.

Round one (100 points available)

In round one each player will have the chance to show off their shooting skills. Each player on the teams will have 30 seconds to shoot from five different areas on the court ranging from 10 to 30 feet. Players can shoot from the same spot multiple times in the 30 seconds, but not consecutively. Points for each target are decided by length and range from one point (the closest shot) to five points (the furthest shot). Each player's scores will be added to each other and the final score will be based on the cumulative total.

This round favors the teams with better outside shooting, which favors The Cavs and The Rooks.

Overall, The Cavs team of Allen, Mobley and Garland has the best overall field goal shooting as a comprehensive group, but the Rooks have a strong midrange game and a better track record from 3-point range.

Josh Giddey could have the success of the Rooks come down to him in the event. While he’s only a 26.7% 3-point shooter he’s shooting nearly 42% from the field. If he could hone in the mid-range success and get between two to three points per shot The Rooks would be in good shape.

The dark horse in the event is the trio of Antetokounmpo brothers. While they have the most length, the shooting skills aren’t as honed in, but its All-Star weekend anything could happen.

Round two (100 points available)

This round focuses on passing.

Each team will have 30 seconds to complete passes into three oversized moving targets, which vary in size and distance from the players. The teams must make at least one pass attempt at each target, and individual players cannot make consecutive passes at the same target.

This is when Josh Giddey comes in handy for the rookie squad. Giddey’s passing ability has been a thing of wonder for NBA watchers this season, and he’ll have the chance to show the strongest part of his game on the All-Star stage. The other rookies on the team also have solid passing skills, having a team made of two athletic guards and an athletic forward will benefit The Rooks in this competition.

With the rookies favorites on paper, The Cavs and The Antetokounmpo’s will have a battle on their hands to grab much needed points in the event. Darius Garland provides a strong benefit to the hometown Cavaliers team.

Round three (200 points available)

Who doesn’t like a good old fashioned relay race? Well this skills challenge relay has the basketball twist.

The relay has five sections:

Throw an outlet pass into a moving target from the baseline Dribble down the court through three moving pylons Make a short shot in the lane Make a three-pointer from the corner against an automated defender Dribble to the opposite goal and make a basket

Under the radar for this event length helps. While the other teams have youth and quickness the Antetokounmpo brothers could have the edge in this event.

For Giddey his ball handling and passing skills will benefit him in this event.

Final round

At the end of round three the two teams with the most points will advance to the final round.

The two teams that advance to the Final Round will compete one at a time and all players on each team will participate in trying to make a half-court shot. The first team will set the time to beat with a made shot or expiration of the clock with a max of one minute and 30 seconds.

The team with the quickest make will win the competition. In the case of a tie, or more likely no makes the round will be repeated.

When it comes to which team has the upper-hand in this event it comes down to luck. While range will help, half court shots aren’t easy and it’ll come down to who happens to make the shot.

