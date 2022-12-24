Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey Both Notch Double-Double in Loss

After tying his career high of 42 points three times since the original time, SGA finally broke the mark setting a new career high. The young Thunder star who has consistently posted top scoring numbers dropped 44 points in the OKC 128-125 loss on Friday.

SGA shot an impressive 17-of-29 from the field and made seven of his nine free throw attempts. He also shot 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted a double-double with the help of 10 rebounds. He also notched six assists and two steals.