Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey Both Notch Double-Double in Loss
Oklahoma City’s short win streak ended in a tight three-point loss to the Pelicans on Friday.
However the loss wasn’t without explosive performances from OKC’s young stars.
Despite the loss the Thunder offense was out in full force. Here are the top performers from the game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
After tying his career high of 42 points three times since the original time, SGA finally broke the mark setting a new career high. The young Thunder star who has consistently posted top scoring numbers dropped 44 points in the OKC 128-125 loss on Friday.
SGA shot an impressive 17-of-29 from the field and made seven of his nine free throw attempts. He also shot 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
Gilgeous-Alexander posted a double-double with the help of 10 rebounds. He also notched six assists and two steals.
Josh Giddey
The Thunder’s double-double king added another one to his total with a monster 20 points and 10 rebound performance on Friday.
Giddey also added six assists to his name in the game.
The second year guard shot 9-of-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, something he continued to improve this season.
It’s Giddey’s third double-double in the last four games, sixth in December and 29th in his career.
Aleksej Pokusevski
The third top performer could’ve been given to a few different players, but Pokusevski’s performance earns him the nod.
He posted an efficient 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep. He scored 17 points, which tied his season high, and is the first time in double-digits since Dec. 10.
Pokusevski added six rebounds and three assists to his statline. Pokusevski also notched four steals and a block, both team highs.
