Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 42 as Dallas Mavericks Defeat Thunder, 121-114

At the end of their five-game road trip, an exhausted Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42 points, couldn’t find a way to win against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic returned to the starting lineup after being ruled out versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday with a strained quadriceps. For the Thunder, Head Coach Mark Daigneault opted to give rookie wing Jalen Williams another start alongside Aleksej Pokusevski to compliment the Thunder’s main trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and Josh Giddey.

The Mavericks and Doncic came out in the first half firing, eventually building a 12-0 lead, holding the Thunder scoreless through the first three minutes of action. But the Thunder were able to get things going offensively after both Williams and Giddey each found a way to score a pair of buckets to ignite a Thunder run.

In the midst of Dallas missing eight consecutive triples, Gilgeous-Alexander got his game going in the first frame, scoring 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting and making 4-of-4 of his free throws. Isaiah Joe once again found a way to quickly contribute off the bench, almost immediately draining two 3-pointers to help the Thunder to a 28-23 lead.

The Mavericks were able to tie things up 32-32 early in the second frame by stringing together three consecutive defensive stops while Frank Ntilikina and Maxi Kleber were able to convert a pair of shots from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann and Jalen Williams’ 10 combined points kept the Thunder’s offense from stalling out, bringing the score to 42-42 at the four-minute mark.

Joe was able to come off the bench yet again to drain his third 3-pointer of the night for the Thunder but Tim Hardaway, Jr.’s two 3-pointers and Doncic’s foul-drawing ability would give the Mavericks a 54-48 lead heading down the final stretch of the first half.

The Mavericks were able to push their lead back to 16 behind more Doncic free throws and some hot shooting behind the 3-point line from Reggie Bullock and Hardway, Jr. But an urgent floater by Jalen Williams cut that lead to 14 as the Thunder headed into halftime down 52-66.