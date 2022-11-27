Skip to main content

Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough as Rockets Top Thunder

In a 13-point loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped 30 points for the 14th time this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder struggled on the second night of a back-to-back, falling 118-105 in Houston. The contest was close after the first frame, but a 42-point second quarter from the Rockets put the game out of reach early on for OKC. 

Second-year wing Jalen Green had a tremendous showing for Houston, scoring 28 points to go along with nine assists. Green, selected second overall in the 2021 NBA draft, connected on six 3-pointers.

For Oklahoma City, up-and-coming superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 32 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. The fifth-year Kentucky product went 12-for-21 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line while going 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. 

In 19 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field, 92.2% from the free throw line, and 35.7% from downtown. 

Australian guard Josh Giddey went 7-for-14 from the field and was the Thunder's second-highest scorer, pitching in 18 points as well as five rebounds, two assists and one steal. This year, Giddey's numbers have been similar to his rookie season. The 6-foot-8 ball handler is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Leading the way for OKC off the bench was fellow second-year player Aaron Wiggins. The 55th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft tallied 15 points, two rebounds and three steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. 

Despite being the Oklahoma City bench's leading scorer on Saturday night, the Maryland product played less minutes than both Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who also came in with the second unit. Mann went 1-for-11 for two points, five rebounds and two steals while Robinson-Earl finished with 9 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Thunder return to action at 7 P.M. CT on Monday, November 28 in New Orleans against the Pelicans. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Ousmane Dieng, Mark Daigneault, Thunder
News

Ousmane Dieng Held Scoreless in Thunder Return

By Chris Becker
Shai
News

Thunder Struggle on Back End of Back to Back

By Kade Kimble
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bulls
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Off Clutch Gene in Thunder's OT Win Over Chicago

By Dustin McLaughlin
OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Gameday: Battle of Lottery Teams in Houston

By Inside The Thunder Staff
USATSI_19447433
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

By Randall Sweet
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls

By Chris Becker
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder

By Dustin McLaughlin