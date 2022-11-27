Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough as Rockets Top Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder struggled on the second night of a back-to-back, falling 118-105 in Houston. The contest was close after the first frame, but a 42-point second quarter from the Rockets put the game out of reach early on for OKC.

Second-year wing Jalen Green had a tremendous showing for Houston, scoring 28 points to go along with nine assists. Green, selected second overall in the 2021 NBA draft, connected on six 3-pointers.

For Oklahoma City, up-and-coming superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 32 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. The fifth-year Kentucky product went 12-for-21 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line while going 1-for-3 from beyond the arc.

In 19 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field, 92.2% from the free throw line, and 35.7% from downtown.

Australian guard Josh Giddey went 7-for-14 from the field and was the Thunder's second-highest scorer, pitching in 18 points as well as five rebounds, two assists and one steal. This year, Giddey's numbers have been similar to his rookie season. The 6-foot-8 ball handler is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Leading the way for OKC off the bench was fellow second-year player Aaron Wiggins. The 55th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft tallied 15 points, two rebounds and three steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three.

Despite being the Oklahoma City bench's leading scorer on Saturday night, the Maryland product played less minutes than both Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who also came in with the second unit. Mann went 1-for-11 for two points, five rebounds and two steals while Robinson-Earl finished with 9 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Thunder return to action at 7 P.M. CT on Monday, November 28 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

