Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 Points Leads Thunder in Loss to Timberwolves

In a close game on Friday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave his team a chance to win the match, scoring a game-high in points while having a rare night from beyond the arc.

In Oklahoma City’s fourth and final outing versus the Minnesota Timberwolves of the 2022-23 regular season, the team fell just short of victory. A pair of clutch blocks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by Anthony Edwards and some questionable calls and non-calls late in the fourth quarter helped Minnesota across the finish line, 112-110, in what was a tightly contested match.

The Wolves offense, led by reserve center Naz Reid, broke loose in the first half, out-scoring the Thunder 63-50. But coming out of the halftime break, Oklahoma City stepped on the gas to earn a small lead, producing a 41-point third quarter, while holding Minnesota to just 25 points.

The fourth quarter was a different story, however, as the Thunder struggled to find their offense and close the game, making just six of 18 shots, missing eight of nine 3-point attempts, and committing five turnovers. Those offensive woes left the door wide open for the Timberwolves, without All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, to steal the game.

Oklahoma City’s 22 turnovers in the match are the most the team has recorded this season. The Thunder turned the ball over 21 times against the Timberwolves in their last match-up as well.

Here are the Thunder’s top performers in Friday night’s loss.

Eugene Omoruyi

In a game where Oklahoma City struggled to contain Minnesota’s bigs, Omoruyi stepped up in the absence of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to provide the Thunder with solid minutes at the center position.

In his 21 minutes off the bench, the 6-foot-6 forward found a way to impact both sides of the game. His 14 points were tied with Aaron Wiggins for the most a reserve player scored in the game and he did it efficiently, going 6-of-8 from the field while converting on one of his two 3-point attempts.

The physical forward also contributed five rebounds, three steals, one assist, and committed just one turnover.

Josh Giddey

It wasn’t the greatest performance from the big ball-handler, but it was still good. Giddey, as always, looking to set his teammates up over the course of the game, generated six dimes in a match where the Thunder shot just 11-for-37 from the 3-point line.

Giddey also snagged 13 rebounds, accounting for almost one-third of the team’s total rebounds in the game. No one else on the Thunder recorded more than seven.

The Australian point guard also had an efficient night shooting the ball, going 5-for-10 from the field, but missing three of his four 3-point attempts. Giddey finished the night with 11 points, giving him another double-double on the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander failed to push his team over the finish line down the stretch but still looked like the best player on the court. His 35 points were a game-high. And his performance in the third quarter was berserk as he dropped 23 points to give the Thunder a small lead heading into the fourth.

It was a rare night, too. The Thunder’s star guard attempted five 3-pointers, making three of them, a change-up from his normal game which is heavily tilted towards driving down the lane and finishing at the rim.

Gilgeous-Alexander was able to find his way to the charity stripe a game-high 12 times, converting 10 of his tries, something he’s done all season long. He was also able to generate five assists, secure seven rebounds, and generate one steal to give his team an opportunity to win the game.

