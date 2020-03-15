Gobert "Feeling a Little Better Every Single Day"

Rudy Gobert says he's feeling better every day. Okay, despite the NBA being shut down, and parts of America looking like ghost towns, there is no reason to have any ill will towards Gobert.

He's suffering enough. Not only is the weight of the association's season on his shoulders, but his Jazz teammates are also reportedly frustrated by his carelessness.

Christian Wood, who went head to head with him 63 times in the Piston's game with Utah, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Whether it was out of guilt or just a show of good faith, Gobert is donating $500,00 of his own money to help part-time workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena and those affected by a coronavirus in Oklahoma, Utah, and France.

Gobert doesn't deserve a pat on the back, he was careless, but he doesn't deserve our ire either, he deserves compassion. Over the next few months, Gobert is going to have to make amends to many people, some of which won't offer forgiveness.

He's not a hero, 58 people who were involved with the Jazz someway had to be tested for COVID-19. Even with the 500 test Oklahoma received on Friday, there is still a limited amount of coronavirus tests available to the public.

Gobert is an example of how we need to listen to health experts when they speak. All too often, we want things to be a certain way; we hear something we don't like; we just blow it off.

Gobert is showing how easy this virus can be spread. While we may not want to stay home for the next couple of weeks, it's better officials from all major sporting leagues in America may have overreacted vs. carried on with the business as usual approach.

We will get through this and so will Gobert, I just hope at some point the man finds peace, being patent zero is a heavy crown to bear.

