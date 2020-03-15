InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Gobert "Feeling a Little Better Every Single Day"

Erik Gee

Rudy Gobert says he's feeling better every day. Okay, despite the NBA being shut down, and parts of America looking like ghost towns, there is no reason to have any ill will towards Gobert. 

He's suffering enough. Not only is the weight of the association's season on his shoulders, but his Jazz teammates are also reportedly frustrated by his carelessness. 

Christian Wood, who went head to head with him 63 times in the Piston's game with Utah, has also tested positive for COVID-19.  Whether it was out of guilt or just a show of good faith, Gobert is donating $500,00 of his own money to help part-time workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena and those affected by a coronavirus in Oklahoma, Utah, and France. 

Gobert doesn't deserve a pat on the back, he was careless, but he doesn't deserve our ire either, he deserves compassion. Over the next few months, Gobert is going to have to make amends to many people, some of which won't offer forgiveness. 

He's not a hero, 58 people who were involved with the Jazz someway had to be tested for COVID-19. Even with the 500 test Oklahoma received on  Friday, there is still a limited amount of coronavirus tests available to the public.  

 Gobert is an example of how we need to listen to health experts when they speak. All too often, we want things to be a certain way; we hear something we don't like; we just blow it off. 

Gobert is showing how easy this virus can be spread. While we may not want to stay home for the next couple of weeks, it's better officials from all major sporting leagues in America may have overreacted vs. carried on with the business as usual approach.   

We will get through this and so will Gobert, I just hope at some point the man finds peace, being patent zero is a heavy crown to bear.  

Enjoy:

Here is former Thunder Serge Ibaka making the most of his time off. 

   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Life With no Thunder

Life With no Thunder

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Declared NBA Champs

If the NBA season doesn't get back underway I will declare the Thunder the 2019-2020 NBA Champions.

Erik Gee

Jared Dudley Says Season Will Continue

In a recent radio interview Lakers forward Jared Dudley says owners want the season to continue.

Erik Gee

Gobert to Donate $500,000 to Part-Time Employees

Rudy Gobert will help over 800 part-time employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erik Gee

A Child who got Gobert's Autograph Test Positive for COVID-19

A Rhode Island second grader who got Rudy Gobert's autograph has tested positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

The Thunder have issued a statement to those who bought tickets to Wednesday night's Jazz game.

Erik Gee

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A Thunder spokesperson says the team did not want to use the limited number of kits the state of Oklahoma had to test themselves.

Erik Gee

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Adam Silver says he made the call to postpone the Thunder/Jazz game on Wednesday after talking with Clay Bennett and Sam Presti.

Erik Gee