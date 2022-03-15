Head Coach Mark Daigneault, Thunder Satisfied With Current Roster

Mark Daigneault is content with the shape of the Thunder's roster, even with an extensive injury list.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set.

As noted on Friday, the Thunder have faced a rotational crisis, missing the services of Lu Dort, Ty Jerome, and Mike Muscala to season-ending injuries this season. Additionally, seven other members have been sidelined post-All-Star break.

Due to the large number of misses, Oklahoma City has the opportunity to acquire a 10-day hardship exception to both expand the roster, and the group’s focus on development. Even with this chance to restock Mark Daigneault believes the Thunder are sitting pretty, even with a wave of injuries.

“It [obtaining a hardship exception] is a Sam Presti question,” said Daigneault. “Yes, we look at everything all the time. If there’s a quote that I can create to describe Sam Presti in one sentence, 'we look at everything all the time.’ There’s no rock that we don’t turn over in anything. That’s a strength of ours and a strength of his. And there’s implications with that. If we felt like we needed that we would do it. We certainly have looked into it. We look into everything all the time. But we’re fine right now. We’ve got what we need. This is a great opportunity for these particular players. We wouldn’t rule that out if we felt it necessary. But, right now, I don’t think he does. I don’t want to speak for him, but I don’t think he does.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder have placed nine-man rotations for the grand portion of the month, divvying out big time minutes to players in Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr who, three months prior, were fighting for time in the G League.

Under league guidelines, the Thunder does check the boxes necessary to receive a 10-day hardship exception. However, if Thunder GM Sam Presti is on the same page as Daigneault – a signing may be far-fetched.

Amidst the hoard of injuries, multiple players have seen extended run post-All-Star break. As for that group, look no further than Isaiah Roby, who has averaged 25.7 minutes, Vit Krejci, who has averaged 21.7 minutes, and Lindy Waters III, who has averaged 20.9 minutes post-break.

The development process has remained a crucial part of the Thunder’s rebuilding process to this point. But, with Oklahoma City yet to obtain a hardship deal, it appears the franchise is content with their current plate of prospects as of now.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) have 14 games remaining on the season.