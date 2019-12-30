ThunderMaven
Henry Leads Blue to 112-89 win

Erik Gee

Courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 112-89, on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma City was in control of the game for the entire second half, taking its biggest lead at 25 points on a three-point basket from Vincent Edwards in the fourth quarter.

Edwards finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. Myke Henry led the way for Oklahoma City with a game-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

“I’m happy with the way we executed the game plan,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “I thought we played a full 48 minutes and I thought we had contributions from a lot of different guys. We came into the game with rebounding as a major emphasis and I felt multiple guys stepped up and helped accomplish that so that was good to see.”

The 23-point margin of victory matched the largest for Oklahoma City this season. Each active player scored for the Blue, with seven tallying double figures.

Thunder assignment player Justin Patton tallied 11 points, four assists, and six rebounds. Oklahoma City out-rebounded Sioux Falls 51-41, led by a career-high 14 boards from Devon Hall.

Hall added 11 points and six assists for his first career double-double.

For Sioux Falls, Kyle Alexander led the way with 16 points as well as nine rebounds and one assist.

The Blue improve to 6-12 the teams will face each other again on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A Heck of a Homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 including the game-winner in the Thunders 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Reports: Dennis Schroder Listed as out for Raptors Game

Erik Gee

Thunder Guard Dennis Schroder is listed as out with ankle soreness for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Markel Brown Scores 17 in Blue Loss to the Clippers

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma State Guard Markel Brown scores 17, but the Blue fall to the Clippers 108-107.

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back to being above .500 with 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

The Athletic is reporting that the Hawks are the latest team interested in trading for Steven Adams. We'll tell you why Sam Presti should just say no.

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.