Henry Nets 26 as the Blue beat Rio Grande Valley 116-104.

Courtesy of Thunder PR:

The Oklahoma City Blue downed the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 116-104, on Tuesday night.

The Blue got the edge from the jump, going up 21-8 midway through the first frame. The Vipers responded with an 11-0 run to end the quarter only down by two. Oklahoma City stayed in front, but the game remained close until the home team closed out the third frame with a 10-2 run sparked by a Sedrick Barefield three to go up 85-67, giving the Blue a double-digit lead it would hold for the remainder of the contest.

“I think we’re playing with great pace,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “I think we’re throwing the ball ahead and we’re looking for opportunities early on the clock. The game goes in waves though. What we’re really trying to preach right now and get better at is just continuing to play through those stretches and get back to the stuff that we want to do.”

Myke Henry led the way for Oklahoma City with 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds, and three assists. Justin Patton and Luguentz Dort grabbed double-figure boards as Patton posted a game-high 11 and Dort rounded out his 10 rebounds with 15 points for a double-double.

The Blue bench outscored Vipers reserves 59-44, led by DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell and Barefield who finished with 25 points and 21 points, respectively, each draining five shots from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City outshot the Vipers 48.8 percent to 37.9 percent and outscored them off the fast break 21-7.

Jacobi Boykins led Rio Grande Valley with 22 points, four rebounds and two blocks, draining six shots from three-point range.

The Blue improves to 3-1. Up next, Oklahoma City hosts the Memphis Hustle at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 inside Cox Convention Center on the first night of the team’s first back-to-back of the season.