Hiatus Leaves Donovan's Future in Question

Erik Gee

Even the best fortune teller's crystal ball can't tell you what the ramifications of the NBA's hiatus will be, but the clock is ticking on Billy Donovan's contract. Why bring this topic up now? 

Consider the fact that the college basketball season came to a premature end, and despite the current state of the world at some point, we will get back to sports as usual. When that time comes, athletic directors will want to get their programs in order. 

Donovan's name will appear at the top of many of their list, and it should. He's a two-time national championship coach; he's also been the playoffs every year he's been in the association. 

He's a home run for any AD and president looking to win a press conference and possibly hang some banners. But, if the NBA season won't get back underway till mid-June, could Donovan leave the Thunder with 18 games and at least a first-round playoff sires on the schedule? 

Most coaches taking over programs are expected to be on campus recruiting as soon as they are hired. Would any school that hired Donovan demand he leaves his team before his job is finished?  

These questions may not be on the surface now, but they're the elephant in the Thunder front office that will have to be dealt with sooner rather than later. With all the business of the NBA stopped, now is not the best time to be negotiating contracts, but Sam Presti may not be able to wait for the season to start again before he put an offer on Donovan's table.

   The best thing to happen over the next few weeks is Donovan and Presti come to terms and announce that Donovan will be the coach for the future when the time is right. There may be a deal in place right now.'

When I spoke with Donovan before the season, he said he was focused on the job at hand. But, time off gives you time to think, let's hope both Donovan and Presti are thinking alike. 

Big News:

The NBA board of governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday. Tuesday's meeting will be the third time the board has met since last Wednesday. Hopefully, we will get more clarity on how the league plans to get back to work.  

Still Looking:   

We want to hear from Thunder fans. Tell us how you are coping through these last few days with no sports. Just click the comment box below. 

