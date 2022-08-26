Skip to main content

Holmgren Injury Shakes Up Center Rotation

With Chet Holmgren out for the season the Thunder big man rotation receives a big shakeup.

Chet Holmgren has left a big hole on the OKC projected starting lineup.

A 7-foot-1, 195-pound hole to be exact. The news of his season-ending injury is significant, but the Thunder have bodies to fill the void. It just means others will have to step up and play some of their best basketball more often.

The rotation now has a good chunk of minutes to be divided out amongst a few bodies.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was likely going to start in the rotation for OKC anyway, will likely see more average minutes per game and a slightly different role, more similar to his role last season with the team.

Aleksej Pokusevski, who spends most of his time at the four and playing on the wings, will likely receive slight minute increases.

Pokusevski’s uptick will help fill in the void left by Holmgren with his similar frame to the injured rookie.

Pokusevski’s role was set to be smaller than he’d seen in the beginning of his career, but he now has the chance to prove his worth to the team moving forward.

Pokusevski and Robinson-Earl will likely be the recipients of the biggest role boosts from the injury to Holmgren.

However other bodies that will help fill in will be Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala and likely Jaylin Williams. Favors is a seasoned veteran with the true frame to hold down the five. He saw some time in the starting lineup last season and will likely receive a healthy sum of minutes he would likely have missed with Holmgren healthy.

He also provides needed experience to the position with a lot of youth.

Mike Muscala also will add veteran minutes to the rotation. His role in the position is more on the wing and the exterior of the floor than a typical center, but his leadership will want him good minutes.

Jaylin Williams will likely get playing time with the NBA roster more than he would’ve gotten with Holmgren healthy.

Williams has raw talent and the body of a NBA big man, but does have development to do before he becomes a mainstay in the rotation.

With Holmgren injured, he could see minutes off of the bench to allow other players rest.

While Holmgren’s injury hurts the Thunder’s overall aspirations for this season and sets the rebuild process back a step, the Thunder have the players to fill in the void for the time being. 

