Skip to main content
NBA Draft

HoopsHype Ranks Chet Holmgren 8th Most Valuable Power Forward

Chet Holmgren already holds plenty of value league-wide despite zero NBA games under his belt.

Despite having not played a single professional game yet, Chet Holmgren is already a widely valuable piece league wide.

HoopsHype recently ranked the Top-20 Power Forwards in terms of trade value, and Holmgren landed at No. 8 on the list.

At 7-foot-1 with innate feel for his size and elite rim protection, Holmgren isn’t verifiably a power forward, but he’ll likely fit this category more than most.

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, many likely coveted Holmgren’s talents, but only two had a real chance at landing him, one being Oklahoma City.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft

Almost all of the seven ranked above Holmgren on the list have been All-Star status, and if they won’t they will be soon.

Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero are the only two ahead of Holmgren without an All-Star or even All-NBA bid. And both, especially Mobley, are on that trajectory.

Holmgren and the Thunder now look forward to preseason, which will take place in early October. Before then, general manager Sam Presti and the OKC front office will need to make roster cuts in order to get it down to the required 15-man regular season roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey, Carmelo Anthony
News

Projecting The OKC Thunder's Assist Leaders Next Season

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

OKC Thunder: Perspective on Thunder Blocking Pokusevski From EuroBasket, Allowing Maledon, Krejci to Compete

By Ben Creider6 hours ago
Kevin Durant
News

Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team

By Inside The Thunder Staff9 hours ago
Mike Muscala
News

Details of Mike Muscala’s Thunder Contract Revealed

By Derek Parker23 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Kenrich Williams Provides Stability and Efficiency to New Look Roster

By Chris BeckerAug 8, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
NBA G League
News

OKC Blue: Breaking Down The Distance Between NBA Teams and Their G League Affiliate

By Ben CreiderAug 8, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Schedule: Release Date in Next Two Weeks

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 8, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

HoopsHype Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey in Top-20 of Most Valuable Guards

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 7, 2022 5:59 PM EDT