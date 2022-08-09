HoopsHype Ranks Chet Holmgren 8th Most Valuable Power Forward

Despite having not played a single professional game yet, Chet Holmgren is already a widely valuable piece league wide.

HoopsHype recently ranked the Top-20 Power Forwards in terms of trade value, and Holmgren landed at No. 8 on the list.

At 7-foot-1 with innate feel for his size and elite rim protection, Holmgren isn’t verifiably a power forward, but he’ll likely fit this category more than most.

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, many likely coveted Holmgren’s talents, but only two had a real chance at landing him, one being Oklahoma City.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Almost all of the seven ranked above Holmgren on the list have been All-Star status, and if they won’t they will be soon.

Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero are the only two ahead of Holmgren without an All-Star or even All-NBA bid. And both, especially Mobley, are on that trajectory.

Holmgren and the Thunder now look forward to preseason, which will take place in early October. Before then, general manager Sam Presti and the OKC front office will need to make roster cuts in order to get it down to the required 15-man regular season roster.

