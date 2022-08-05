HoopsHype Ranks Lu Dort 17th in Point Guard Rankings

The offseason calls for forecasting.

This past week, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype published an article ranking the Top 25 shooting guards headed into the 2022-23 season. The Oklahoma City Thunder fetched one representative, Lu Dort.

Bio:

After going undrafted in 2019, Dort climbed the ranks from being signed under a two-way contract to playing a pivotal role in the Thunder’s 2019-2020 playoff push, highlighted by a 30-point outing in Game 7 of the First Round.

Across 51 games last season, Dort placed averages of 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. While the guard’s season was cut short due to injury, he made major strides as a scorer – marking his career-best in the category.

Ranking:

Dort finds his way into the HoopsHype rankings as the 17th best shooting guard in the league.

The 23-year-old is slotted in between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. The article notes his inconsistent offensive outings as an improvement point, but his overall defensive play garners him big-time praise.

With Dort playing a pivotal role the past two seasons, he’ll be facing major defensive assignments for the Thunder next season, sliding between the 2-and-3 spot in the process.

