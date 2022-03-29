Skip to main content

Hope Fading for Higher Thunder Draft Odds

Oklahoma City will likely be locked into the reverse four seed soon.

With just seven games remaining on Oklahoma City’s regular season slate, hope is fading for a chance at higher draft odds than the No. 4 spot.

The Thunder are a full 2.0 games back from Detroit in the reverse standings, and would need some truly miraculous NBA shenanigans to have a shot at grabbing better odds.

Not only would OKC undoubtedly need to lose out, they’d also need several key wins from Detroit, Orlando or Houston, none of which are in position to win much of anything.

Vit Krejci

The Thunder found themselves just a half game back a few games ago, but a significant win over Orlando likely dashed their hopes of surpassing the Magic. One overtime win versus Portland later and it seems OKC has been locked into the reverse four seed for the second consecutive year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

It’s not incredibly surprising: the Magic, Pistons and Rockets are simply worse basketball teams, though they each participate in draft position to varying degrees.

Last year, OKC fell from fourth overall to No. 6 on lottery night, and failed to snag Houston’s pick in what was basically a fifty fifty split.

Despite snagging budding star Josh Giddey with the sixth overall selection, general manager Sam Presti will certainly want better luck this year. With a four-man draft looming, he won’t want to be on the outside looking in yet again.

Oklahoma City next faces Atlanta on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Isaiah Roby
News

Isaiah Roby Leads the Way in Win Over Portland

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

New Role Awaits Thunder Rookie Tre Mann With Injuries Aplenty

By Chris Becker6 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Surprising Pick at No. 5

By Nick Crain10 hours ago
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Roby Stars as Thunder Take Trail Blazers in Injury-Ridden Battle

By Ben Creider17 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Tracker: SGA Out for Season

By Inside The Thunder Staff20 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

BREAKING: Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Remainder of 2021-22 Season

By Inside The Thunder Staff21 hours ago
Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tournament Run Raising Stock for Duke’s Paolo Banchero

By Derek ParkerMar 28, 2022
Darius Bazley
News

Darius Bazley Out For Remainder of Season Due to Knee Injury

By Ben CreiderMar 28, 2022