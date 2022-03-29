Hope Fading for Higher Thunder Draft Odds

Oklahoma City will likely be locked into the reverse four seed soon.

With just seven games remaining on Oklahoma City’s regular season slate, hope is fading for a chance at higher draft odds than the No. 4 spot.

The Thunder are a full 2.0 games back from Detroit in the reverse standings, and would need some truly miraculous NBA shenanigans to have a shot at grabbing better odds.

Not only would OKC undoubtedly need to lose out, they’d also need several key wins from Detroit, Orlando or Houston, none of which are in position to win much of anything.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder found themselves just a half game back a few games ago, but a significant win over Orlando likely dashed their hopes of surpassing the Magic. One overtime win versus Portland later and it seems OKC has been locked into the reverse four seed for the second consecutive year.

It’s not incredibly surprising: the Magic, Pistons and Rockets are simply worse basketball teams, though they each participate in draft position to varying degrees.

Last year, OKC fell from fourth overall to No. 6 on lottery night, and failed to snag Houston’s pick in what was basically a fifty fifty split.

Despite snagging budding star Josh Giddey with the sixth overall selection, general manager Sam Presti will certainly want better luck this year. With a four-man draft looming, he won’t want to be on the outside looking in yet again.

Oklahoma City next faces Atlanta on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

