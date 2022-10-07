Skip to main content

How Could Chet Holmgren Benefit From Extended Absence?

Could Chet Holmgren come back from his injury a better shooter?

Chet Holmgren could eventually come away from his season-long absence with a better jumpshot than he left with. Spending the rest of his time on a scooter strictly shooting with his upper body will build his touch with the ball. Mix in his rehab with low effort shots, he will be able to continue to build on this and continue to add touch while adding his power from his base.

If Holmgren is able to come back with an improved jumpshot, which was solid during his Summer League, the ceiling for the offense is brought even higher. Josh Giddey will also have been working with Chip Enegelland for a year, and if he can shoot the 3-pointer at a 33% clip or better, which would be a huge jump, the duo could be one of the best in a few years time.

Same goes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a solid off-ball shooter last season. Gilgeous-Alexander could take another slight leap from there, and the big three of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and Holmgren could all become competent from beyond-the-arc, allowing each of the three more space to work and get their own buckets.

Mix in a Luguentz Dort and a fifth starter, and you could potentially be looking at a near playoff team in their first full year all healthy, and a similar team to the Memphis Grizzlies in their first playoff berth. Adding shooting to the star players will add to the teams’ ceiling much, much earlier in this rebuild. This seems like a possibility with Chet being able to build from his injury and Engelland being available this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update Provides Little Detail

By Kade Kimble
Tre Mann, Denver Nuggets
News

Mann Leaves His Mark in Preseason Home Opener

By Randall Sweet
Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft
News

NBA Mock Draft: ESPN Has the Thunder Landing Henderson and Kaluma

By Dustin McLaughlin
USATSI_19172481
News

Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann's Big Game

By Chris Becker
OKC Thunder, Kenrich Williams
News

Thunder Visit Historic Greenwood District in Tulsa

By Randall Sweet
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Aleksej Pousevski's Fast Start in Preseason is an Encouraging Sign

By Ross Lovelace
Josh Giddey
News

Top Performers: Josh Giddey Impresses in Loss to Mavericks

By Dustin McLaughlin
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC

By Inside The Thunder Staff