How Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Alperen Sengun Fared in Second Meeting

How Houston and Oklahoma City's rookie big men fared in their second meeting on the season.

In late July, Oklahoma City made a surprising move, opting not to draft Turkish big man Alperen Sengun with its 16th overall pick.

The Thunder still had no traditional roster on their team, and Sengun, a dazzling international prospect with great feel for the game, was there for the taking.

Instead, general manager Sam Presti traded the pick for two future picks to Houston, and instead grabbed forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with its 32nd overall pick in the second round.

On Wednesday night, the two matched up in another ‘what could’ve been scenario,’ with Oklahoma City coming away as the victors in a 101-89 contest. Neither made a splash in Houston's win over the Thunder earlier in the season.

Robinson-Earl, who’s been a premier contributor thus far for the Thunder, finished with 8 points, nine rebounds, one assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes played. He shot 3-for-9 from the field, failing to hit any of his five 3-pointers, one of his many strengths so far.

Through 14 games, Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds on 44 percent shooting. He’s played just over 19 minutes per game.

In totals, Robinson-Earl ranks third in points, first in rebounds and fourth in assists and blocks among second rounders thus far. With more minutes than his peers, he’s quickly separated himself as one of the top second round selections.

Sengun finished with just 5 minutes played in the contest, missing two shots and grabbing two boards. He turned the ball over once.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas attributed Sengun sitting to another’s hot hand.

“That’s what a pro is.” Silas said of Daniel Theis, who he opted for over Sengun. “I told our young guys to pay attention to that because that’s a pro.”

Theis finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting in 24 minutes on Wednesday.

Sengun has been solid this season, averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 47 percent from the field.

The two will play in back-to-back matchups on Monday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 1 later in the year.

