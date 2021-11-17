How Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Stacks Up Against 2021 Second Round Picks

Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been one of the most productive second round selections from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Selected No. 32 overall by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has quickly become a key contributor.

The rookie forward is averaging 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and a whopping 41 percent from beyond the arc. He’s attempted 3.4 3-pointers a game, quickly becoming a reliable shooter for the young Thunder.

He's played 18.8 minutes per game.

Robinson-Earl is one of just two rookies to play more than 200 minutes so far this season, trailing only New Orleans center Herbert Jones, who has recorded 298. Robinson-Earl, who has started in seven of Oklahoma City’s 13 games so far this season, has notched 245 minutes.

Jones is Robinson-Earls only real competition thus far among second rounders. He’s logged more minutes, and has slightly more inflated stats and better efficiency from the floor. Jones has stated seven of the Pelicans 12 contests.

Jones, however, has not been able to extend his range beyond the 3-point line with much success.

In totals, Robinson-Earl ranks third in points, first in rebounds and fourth in assists and blocks among second rounders thus far. With more minutes than his peers, he’s quickly separated himself as one of the top second round selections.

In stats per game, he ranks third in points, first in rebounds, sixth in assists and seventh in blocks.

Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu is another second round selection beginning to gain traction and playing time. The jumbo point guard ranks fourth in points, seventh in rebounds, fourth in assists and eighth in steals per game among second rounders.

Robinson-Earl saw a career-high in his latest game, scoring 16 points and hitting four of his six attempted 3-pointers. He grabbed five rebounds, dished two assists and delivered one block.

Robinson-Earl will look to build on his success Wednesday, Nov. 17 against the Rockets at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.