How OKC's Overall Performance Hasn't Dipped Despite Early-Season Offensive Drop-Off
A year ago, Oklahoma City had one of the league's most formidable offenses while being one of the league's youngest rosters. Shai GIlgeous-Alexander averaging 30 points, Chet Holmgren coming onto the scene, Jalen Williams refining his approach and many more facets saw the Thunder with such a dangerous offense paired with a scary, versatile defense.
Not much has changed into 2024-25, though despite a flawless 6-0 start to the season, their explosive offense has taken a bit of a dip. Sitting in the dead middle of the league in offensive rating with a 112.5 and being in the bottom half of true shooting percentage at 56.3%, it's been a slight drop-off for the favorites to come out of the Western Conference. Additionally, as one of the best 3-point shooting teams a year ago, it's efficiency has dropped to the bottom ten of the association.
It's not much cause for concern of course, the Thunder is still 6-0 at the end of the day. The season progresses and the offense shakes off a bit of rust, but without a strong defense to pick up some slack, it could be a different story. It's defense is as strong as any in the league thus far, and that's without Isaiah Hartenstein, and that's what's strongly stabilizing this team.
This is a defense leading the league in defensive rating by far, six points separated from the second best rating and 11 points from the third -- Oklahoma City holds a 95.1 defensive rating across its first six contests. And, what's even more appalling, the Thunder hold the third spot in defensive rebounds per game, an issue that had seemingly caused its demise against the Dallas Mavericks a year ago has now been correctly addressed and fixed thus far. The Thunder also sit in first place in steals and blocks, and sit in the top three of many defensive statistics.
Oklahoma City's slight offensive drop-off will not stick, but when it rises back up this team will be a heavy, heavy hitter with this caliber of a defense.
