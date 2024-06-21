How Small Ball Will Remain OKC Thunder’s Driving Force
When Oklahoma City started its rebuild, the team had a clear plan in place. A stout, pesky, lengthy defense was a necessity, and playing fast on both ends of the floor is what would separate the team.
From lineups with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski playing center, to last season’s play-in run with Kenrich Williams holding down the front court, Oklahoma City set out to create an identity from the beginning. It all came together with Chet Holmgren in the middle this season, as he shoots and moves like a wing in the NBA. His size and length allowed the Thunder to vault to a top defense in the NBA.
Adding Alex Caruso is just another example of Oklahoma City committing to its identity. Last offseason, there was plenty of chatter within the fanbase about the Thunder having too many guards — especially when Cason Wallace was drafted. But Oklahoma City views its lineup as positionless, and that’s been clear from the start. The Thunder doesn’t see Caruso as a guard, they see him as an elite defender that can move up and down the lineup while hitting 3-pointers at a high clip.
Even though some lineups might be smaller, Oklahoma City will continue to make up for it by forcing turnovers and speeding opponents up. With Caruso’s addition, Mark Daigneault has even more wiggle room to experiment with smaller lineups — which is exactly how Golden State figured out the NBA’s kryptonite. Oklahoma City’s “death lineup” could feature four guards if it’s what works.
On paper, it feels like Caruso will slide into Josh Giddey’s spot in the starting lineup. It seems like a smaller rotation, but don’t let that fool you. Caruso is a solid rebounder and an elite post defender. Lu Dort, although just 6-foot-3, is notoriously known for playing bigger than his size. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are 6-foot-6 or taller, and Holmgren is a monster in the middle. Oklahoma City’s lineup might look small on paper, but the better word for it is unconventional.
From the beginning, small ball has been what has made OKC hard to guard. Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault echoed it time and time again, it doesn’t make sense to go all in to fix the rebounding if it creates three bigger holes on the team. The Thunder’s small ball dynamic got stronger today, and Caruso is used to playing up in the lineup. He’s as versatile as a player as Oklahoma City has, and typically, those are the players that thrive most under Daigneault.
Oklahoma City could still add a rotational backup big for specific situations. And that would probably be a smart decision. But the team’s identity has remained the same from the rebuild’s beginning, and Caruso just enforces that further.
