How Soon Will Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Feel Safe Going to Games

Erik Gee

The NBA is gearing up for the possibility of playing a Summer schedule for the first time in association history. This news is in line with the comments from Mark Cuban and David Griffin, who are both say the league does not want to cancel its season. 

The NBA is willing to play games in September. Per our Chris Mannix, the league could lose as much as $1 billion if this season doesn't start back up.  

 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the NBA's top 100 earning executives, including commissioner Adam Silver will take a 20 percent pay cut. Add all this up, and there could be a push to start playing as soon as possible. 

There is one question, though. Even if the season were to come back with fans, would you go to the games?  

We posed that question today on the Pat Jones Show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. The was no consensus. Derick Stephens says he would be comfortable going to games by the end of May if social distancing works. 

John Harkley was a little vaguer "When the threat of the virus is over. And that has no definite calendar date." Then there is Kevin Anderson, "I'd go right now if there were a game!"

I believe there two categories of people who like Jhon, who may never feel comfortable going out in public again. And those like Kevin (and myself) who are so hungry to get back to a normal life that even if it means risking catching COVID-19, we'd be the first ones to buy tickets to a jr. league bowling match. 

The NBA is going to need lots of Kevins when it finally resumes. With over 3,000,000 people filing for unemployment, the entertainment industry is going to a significant hit. 

People are going to need to save until they feel they are at a point where they can splurge on luxury items such as basketball tickets, which means fewer full arenas. A silver lining in this COVID-19 cloud is if the NBA plays this Summer, ratings and ad revenue could go up because of how people are watching the games. 

Phones, computers, and on-demand services mean you don't have to be in front of a tv to catch the Thunder. Former ESPN president John Skipper says, "I think summer basketball can work." 

 "In terms of TV viewership, people are going to watch the Finals. I don't think the fact that it is in the Summer is going to change that." While it may seem that the world is in a constant state of confusion, there are those at the NBA determined to press on. 

What Do You Think? 

How soon will you be comfortable going to an NBA game? Click the comment box below. 

