How the Thunder's Backcourt Depth can Stabilize its Offense
Stylistically, the Thunder offense was able to get their feed in front of them in the closing games of the Dallas series, at least according to Mark Daigneault.
A victory in Game 1 and two subsequent losses before finding a second win in Game 4, Dallas' role players were playing out of their minds despite some tough overall defense played by Oklahoma City -- leaving their offense to overcome the firepower from the Mavericks' high scoring output. They couldn't quite bridge that gap, and their shooting numbers were respectable at 33.5.% from three and 44.5% overall, averaging over 105 points through six games, but it just wasn't enough to extend the series to seven.
With the offense not on its sharpest note as we'd witnessed in the regular season, it can be said that the amount of energy expended on the defensive end of the floor due to breakout games from P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. impacted the flow of Thunder offense.
Into the offseason, Oklahoma City discarded Josh Giddey in return for a defensive stalwart in Alex Caruso, also while retaining Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, on top of adding 6-foot-5 guard Ajay Mitchell. A backcourt already filled with depth just became stronger, and that variance and versatility in the lineup can bleed into both ends of the floor in a positive light.
Some players expend more energy on the defensive end than the offensive end and vice versa depending on play style and intensity, and with the addition of Caruso -- who is an adept two-way player -- his contributions will relieve some of the weight from the other guards in the lineup, allowing them to focus in on their strengths on the floor.
An offensive engine fueled by a concerted defensive effort is reinforced by the next man up. And with the depth the Thunder possess into this season, that could ring true as Oklahoma City looks to make a championship run.
