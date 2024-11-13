How the Thunder's Defensive Versatility Will Keep Them Afloat in Holmgren's Absence
Oklahoma City is having to weather a pretty large storm not long following the start of the season. At 9-2, the team still sits atop the Western Conference, but they'll have to stay afloat through these next few weeks.
With all three rostered centers now out to injury after Chet Holmgren's pelvic fractured suffered this past Sunday, it'll be a road block that the Thunder will have to get past. Luckily, this team makeup is wired to withstand an unlucky situation like this one -- and is more than likely the best team to be capable of staying the course and seeing it through. Without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, and now losing Holmgren, others will undoubtedly have to step up.
Oklahoma City's versatility has been a point of emphasis for head coach Mark Daigneault, and it's bled into the play styles of nearly all his pawns on the floor. Defensively, each can guard several positions, and they have a cohesive flow about the defense that makes it difficult to penetrate. Of course, Holmgren manning the paint entirely changes the ball game, but that doesn't mean it's easy pickings for other teams' centers or bigger scorers.
With perimeter pressure and pesky hands from Alex Caruso, length from Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Cason Wallace and Lu Dort providing the strength, and many more defensive impactors, the team will be in good hands despite not having a big to ward off attackers at the rim.
It'll be an adjustment, but the Thunder will be just fine as they navigate its small ball lineup and patiently wait until Hartenstein can make his OKC debut.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.