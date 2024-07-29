How to Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada Takes on Josh Giddey, Australia
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics for their home country Team Canada. The duo already helped push Team Canada past Team Greece to open up group play.
It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who flexed his superstar muscles toying with defenders en route to 21 points and clutch time buckets to send daggers through Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.
On Tuesday, the OKC Thunder duo will continue their journey and take on Team Australia in a battle of two undefeated teams - facing off with a familiar foe in Josh Giddeey who dominated in his Olympic debut.
As these two teams are littered with NBA talent it should prove to be one of the best games of the slate.
This will be the first time OKC Thunder followers get to see Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey in opposite back courts - a preview of what is to come twice during the 2024-25 season after Oklahoma City shipped the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to Chicago in favor of Alex Caruso.
How to watch:
- Game: Team Canada vs Team Australia
- Date: July 30
- Time: 6:30 AM CT
- TV: Peacock, Paid Subscription
- Records: Team Canada (1-0) vs Team Australia (1-0)
- Group A, Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder observers will be all-in on this matchup between these two countries - though, there is no reason to overreact to any outcome. Each side is hoping to make it out of the group of death battling it out with Greece, Spain and themselves - whoever comes out of Tuesday's matchup 2-0 will be able to cruise to the next round in all likelihood.
