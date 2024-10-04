Injuries Could Give Key Opportunity to Young OKC Thunder Forward
Avoiding injuries is key for Oklahoma City, but the team’s shorthanded status could open an opportunity.
On Thursday, the Thunder announced that Jaylin Williams suffered a right hamstring strain and would be evaluated again after the preseason. While Isaiah Hartenstein is set to man the middle alongside Chet Holmgren this season, a lack of a third big man could allow the Thunder to experiment with small ball in the preseason.
Oklahoma City will have five preseason contests, four against NBA teams. Although the Thunder will likely be focused on integrating Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, coach Mark Daigneault will have plenty of room to experiment outside of the new additions.
That could open a spot in the preseason rotation for Ousmane Dieng. Entering his third year, Dieng will face a make-or-break season that could decide not only his future with the Thunder but also his future in the NBA.
After dealing with injuries and inconsistent playing time throughout his first two seasons, Dieng will need to fight to earn a spot in the Thunder’s rotation. Already one of the deepest teams in the league, Dieng needs to set himself apart from some of the Thunder’s other players on the fringe of the rotation.
With Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams slated to miss time early, Dieng must perform well in training camp. Last season, Dieng capped a successful G League campaign and was named Finals MVP after helping the OKC Blue win the title.
With the Blue, Dieng showed flashes of being an NBA-caliber player. It remains to be seen if that can fully translate to his time with the Thunder. More than anything else, Dieng’s aggressiveness and confidence need to be on display while he is in a Thunder uniform.
In year 2, Dieng played 33 games and averaged four points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.1 minutes.
While his size makes him most effective as a forward, Dieng’s 6-foot-10 frame makes him an interesting option at the five. With two potential options inside missing time early, Dieng could slot in as the tertiary big.
That could allow him to play to his strengths playing alongside Holmgren or Hartenstein but also test his ability to match up with centers. Dieng’s chances of becoming a regular in Oklahoma City’s rotation are limited, but with injuries arising in the weeks before tipoff, he must seize this opportunity.
