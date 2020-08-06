InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Donovan Expects Majority of Players Back for Game With Memphis

Erik Gee

According to Billy Donovan, a majority of the Thunder's roster should be available for Friday's game with the Grizzles. During his media session on Thursday, Donovan said Mike Muscala was able to do more during practice, but still has to pass all the requirements in the NBA concussion protocol. 

Terrance Ferguson, who has been dealing with a leg contusion that caused him to set out the last two games "went though a majority of things today (Thursday)."  Dennis Schroder, however, is still with his family assisting his wife with their newborn child.

When Schroder returns, he will have to go through a mandatory four day quarantine period.  As long as Schroder is testing negative while away from Orlando, in looking at the Thunder's schedule, the earliest we would see him would be August 12th when Oklahoma City "host" Miami. 

If there were an NBA tough man contents (and thank God there's not) the smart money would be on Steven Adams to win. During the third quarter of Wednesday's win over the Lakers, JaVale McGee fell on top of Adams's leg. 

Adams left the court but returned a short time later to play 9:27 in the final frame. After the game, Adams said his leg "just healed." 

He had a noticeable limp when he came back, still don't expect Adams to sit for any of the next few contests unless seeding is not on the line. Fellow center Nerlens Noel says: 

"Steven's definitely a force of nature."

"He's a beastly person he takes a lot of contact on a night to night basis."..."He is who he is and he's the toughest guy in the NBA voted for a reason." 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul Leading Thunder Into the Playoffs

One of the most unlikely stories in the NBA continues as Chris Paul leads the Thunder into the postseason.

Erik Gee

Thunder Dominate Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed on Wednesday night as they dominated the Lakers 106-85. We'll tell you who were the best three players on the floor and give you an update on Steven Adams's leg.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Lakers Live Game Blog and Game Notes

We want your opinion on tonight's game, just click the comment box and let us know what you're thinking.

Erik Gee

Ferguson, Schroder, and Muscala out vs. The Lakers

The Thunder injury report has three players out of today's game with the Lakers. We'll also give you the Lakers injury status.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Watch When the Thunder Play the Lakers

We'll give you three things to watch as the Thunder get ready for the Lakers on Wednsday.

Erik Gee

Muscala in Concussion Protocol

Mike Muscala is the NBA concussion protocol after his head bounced off the floor in the Thunder's loss to Denver. We'll tell you how this affects the Thunder's depth.

Erik Gee

Thunder Bench Providing Spark

The Thunder's depth took a significant hit yesterday with Dennis Schroder leaving the bubble, and Terrance Ferguson and Mike Muscala both suffering injuries. We'll tell you who is stepping up and who else needs to produce for the Thunder to be successful.

Erik Gee

Nuggets Outlast Thunder

The Oklahoma City fall to the Denver Nuggets in overtime 121-113. We'll tell you where the Thunder's most significant concerns are for the rest of the restart.

Erik Gee

Donovan, Coach of the Year

Billy Donovan was voted co-coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on the action by clicking on our comment box.

Erik Gee