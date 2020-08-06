Donovan Expects Majority of Players Back for Game With Memphis

According to Billy Donovan, a majority of the Thunder's roster should be available for Friday's game with the Grizzles. During his media session on Thursday, Donovan said Mike Muscala was able to do more during practice, but still has to pass all the requirements in the NBA concussion protocol.

Terrance Ferguson, who has been dealing with a leg contusion that caused him to set out the last two games "went though a majority of things today (Thursday)." Dennis Schroder, however, is still with his family assisting his wife with their newborn child.

When Schroder returns, he will have to go through a mandatory four day quarantine period. As long as Schroder is testing negative while away from Orlando, in looking at the Thunder's schedule, the earliest we would see him would be August 12th when Oklahoma City "host" Miami.

If there were an NBA tough man contents (and thank God there's not) the smart money would be on Steven Adams to win. During the third quarter of Wednesday's win over the Lakers, JaVale McGee fell on top of Adams's leg.

Adams left the court but returned a short time later to play 9:27 in the final frame. After the game, Adams said his leg "just healed."

He had a noticeable limp when he came back, still don't expect Adams to sit for any of the next few contests unless seeding is not on the line. Fellow center Nerlens Noel says:

"Steven's definitely a force of nature."

"He's a beastly person he takes a lot of contact on a night to night basis."..."He is who he is and he's the toughest guy in the NBA voted for a reason."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.