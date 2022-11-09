Injury Report: Antetokounmpo, Holiday Out for Bucks' Matchup With Thunder

Oklahoma City welcomes the NBA’s best record into the Paycom Center.

The Thunder enter their second contest versus the Bucks on the heels of three straight losses.

The Bucks defeated the Thunder on Saturday, 108-94. Milwaukee enters the contest following their first loss of the season on Monday to the Hawks.

OKC is no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season. Aleksej Pokusevski has missed the Thunder’s previous two games with a shoulder injury, and he has now been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game. His availability will be major for OKC, a team already lacking in the size department.

The Thunder have exceeded early expectations winning four games while being favored in just two games this season.

The Bucks have also dealt with injuries throughout the season, and remain missing some key pieces.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report with knee soreness, and has been ruled out after entering the day with a probable designation. Defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday, who has shouldered plenty of the offensive load for Milwaukee this year, is also listed out.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Questionable- Right Shoulder Bursitis

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League Two Way

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League On Assignment

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out- left knee soreness

Pat Connaughton: Out- right calf strain

AJ Green: Out- Nasal Fracture surgery

Jrue Holiday: Out- Right Ankle Sprain

Joe Ingles: Out- Left knee ACL surgery

Khris Middleton: Out- Left wrist ligament surgery

Tip-off for the Bucks and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City the Bucks are currently 5.5 point favorites.

