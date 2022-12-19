Injury Report: Bazley, Giddey Remain Out With Illness as Blazers Visit OKC

The illness bug has begun to strike Oklahoma City, despite that the team is coming off a huge win.

Darius Bazley is on the injury report and will miss the Thunder’s game against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness. Josh Giddey is also out again with an illness.

OKC enters the game after defeating Memphis to stop the bleeding on the heels of a five game losing streak.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Blazer injury list isn’t too long, but could miss a couple of key pieces.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable: Lower Back Contusion

Josh Giddey: Out: Non-COVID Illness

Darius Bazley: Out: Non- COVID Illness

Tre Mann: Out: G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

Portland Trail Blazers

Nassir Little: Out: Right Femoral Head Impaction Fracture

Gary Payton II: Out: Return to Competition Reconditioning

Jerami Grant: Questionable: Back Spasm

Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable: Right Calf Soreness

Josh Hart: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Trail Blazers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Blazers are currently six-point favorites.

