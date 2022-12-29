Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces

Thursday’s matchup with the Hornets will be OKC’s first game without either Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski available.

Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Aleksej Pokusevski is a recent addition after suffering a leg injury in OKC’s last game which will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Hornets injury report is similar to OKC’s in length but the players listed are key. Both Kelly Oubre and Dennis Smith Jr. carry injury designations into Thursday’s game.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin: Out: Left Knee Procedure

Kelly Oubre Jr: Doubtful: Left Hand Sprain

Dennis Smith Jr: Questionable: Left Ankle Sprain

Nick Richards: Questionable: Right Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Hornets and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in Charlotte, the Hornets are currently one-point favorites.

