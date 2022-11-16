Injury Report: Bradley Beal Returns for Wizards-Thunder Matchup

Oklahoma City continues its week-long road trip in Washington on Wednesday night.

The Thunder enters the game after a tough loss to Boston on Monday and a trip to the White House on Tuesday.

OKC will have yet another tough foe with a fairly healthy Wizards team on the other end of the court, and they're no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.

The Thunder will once again be without Darius Bazley who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and Tre Mann who is managing back soreness.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Wizards are expected to have Bradley Beal back in the lineup following a multi-week absence. It’s scheduled to be his first game back since a Nov. 4 loss to the Nets.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two-Way

Tre Mann: Out- Lower back soreness

Washington Wizards

Delon Wright: Out- Right Hamstring Strain

Tip-off for the Wizards And Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in Washington D.C, the Wizards are currently five point favorites.

