Skip to main content

Injury Report: Bradley Beal Returns for Wizards-Thunder Matchup

The Thunder will again be without two key bench pieces when they face Washington.

Oklahoma City continues its week-long road trip in Washington on Wednesday night.

The Thunder enters the game after a tough loss to Boston on Monday and a trip to the White House on Tuesday.

OKC will have yet another tough foe with a fairly healthy Wizards team on the other end of the court, and they're no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.

The Thunder will once again be without Darius Bazley who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and Tre Mann who is managing back soreness.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Wizards are expected to have Bradley Beal back in the lineup following a multi-week absence. It’s scheduled to be his first game back since a Nov. 4 loss to the Nets.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two-Way
  • Tre Mann: Out- Lower back soreness

Washington Wizards

  • Delon Wright: Out- Right Hamstring Strain

Tip-off for the Wizards And Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in Washington D.C, the Wizards are currently five point favorites. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

Aaron Wiggins Jayson Tatum
News

Aaron Wiggins Proving He Belongs in Thunder Core

By Ross Lovelace
Lu Dort, Washington Wizards
News

Thunder Gameday: In Washington for Beal’s Return

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Most Improved Player Odds

By Kade Kimble
Overtime Elite
Draft Coverage

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Could the Thunder Make a Run at a Playoff Spot?

By Chris Becker
Jalen Williams
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Puts on All-Star Performance in OKC Loss

By Randall Sweet
dieng
News

Ousmane Dieng Continues to Show Promise With OKC Blue

By Ross Lovelace
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics
News

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 126-122

By Dustin McLaughlin