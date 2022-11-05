Injury Report: Bucks Could be Without Former MVP Versus Thunder

Oklahoma City puts its young roster missing a key bench player up against the only undefeated team in the NBA Saturday.

The Thunder came into the game following a loss to the Nuggets.It’s the first meeting between the two teams this season as OKC enters 4-4 with the Bucks being the best team in the league thus far.

The Thunder have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season already, but entering Saturday the team is only missing Chet Holmgren long term.

Aleksej Pokusevski popped onto the injury report this week and he will miss the Thunder’s game Saturday.

His absence will be major for OKC, a team already lacking in the size department.Oklahoma City had won four in a row after beginning the season 0-3 and before losing to the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Bucks could be without their star player and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right Shoulder Bursitis

Jaylin Williams: Available

Lindy Waters: Available

Eugene Omoruyi: Available

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounpo: Questionable- knee

