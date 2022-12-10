Injury Report: Cavaliers Missing Bulk of Key Contributors Saturday Night
Oklahoma City will face an extremely limited Cleveland squad in the Thunder’s fourth straight away game.
The game marks the first of the Thunder last two away games of their road trip before returning to OKC.
Lu Dort is healthy after missing the team's last game.
Kenrich Williams will also miss the game.
A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.
Luckily, none have missed extended time
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Cavaliers injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
- Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kevin Love: Out: Low Back Soreness
- Donovan Mitchell: Out: Right Lower Leg Soreness
- Ricky Rubio: Out: Left Knee ACL surgery
- Dean Wade: Out: Left Shoulder Sprain
- Dylan Windler: Out: Right ankle sprain
Tip-off for the Cavaliers and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland, the Cavs are currently 4.5-point favorites
