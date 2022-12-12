Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip
The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC is 2-2 on the trip entering Monday.
Entering Monday Doncic’s availability was in question after missing the Mavericks game on Saturday with a right quad injury. However, Doncic is officially listed as available for the game.
Kenrich Williams will miss another game for OKC with a knee sprain.
A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks will also be without Davis Bertans for the game.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
- Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment
- Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic: Available: Right Quad Strain
- Davis Bertans: Out: Non-COVID Illness
- Tyler Dorsey: Available: G League Two-Way
- Josh Green: Out: Right Elbow Sprain
- Maxi Kleber: Questionable: Right Foot Soreness
- McKinley Wright IV: Out: G League Two-Way
Tip-off for the Mavericks and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, the Mavericks are currently 8.5-point favorites.
