Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip

The Thunder will have to play Luka Doncic as he returns to the Mavericks after a one game absence due to a quad injury.

The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC is 2-2 on the trip entering Monday.

Entering Monday Doncic’s availability was in question after missing the Mavericks game on Saturday with a right quad injury. However, Doncic is officially listed as available for the game.

Kenrich Williams will miss another game for OKC with a knee sprain.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks will also be without Davis Bertans for the game.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: Available: Right Quad Strain

Davis Bertans: Out: Non-COVID Illness

Tyler Dorsey: Available: G League Two-Way

Josh Green: Out: Right Elbow Sprain

Maxi Kleber: Questionable: Right Foot Soreness

McKinley Wright IV: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Mavericks and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, the Mavericks are currently 8.5-point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.