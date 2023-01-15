Injury Report: Durant Set to Miss Another Meeting with OKC

Oklahoma City’s injury report remains unchanged, while Kevin Durant is the only Net listed.

Oklahoma City will wrap up its road trip in Brooklyn on Sunday evening. The Thunder enter on a short win streak while the Nets enter at 27-14.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Nets injury report is short with Kevin Durant being the only missing piece for Brooklyn. Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant: Out: Right Knee MCL Sprain

Tip-off for the Nets and Thunder is slated for 5 p.m. in Brooklyn, the Nets are currently 5-point favorites.

