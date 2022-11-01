Skip to main content

Injury Report: Giddey Progressing Toward Returning, Magic Down Multiple Starters

Oklahoma City is beginning to trim down their injury report as the season presses on, but the Thunder's Tuesday night opponent is seeing the opposite trend.

For the first time in nearly two seasons the Oklahoma City Thunder have the chance to move to above .500 with a win.

The Thunder will have to go to battle against the Orlando Magic and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.

OKC remains without second year guard Josh Giddey who is continuing to nurse a right ankle injury, however reports seem to be trending positively for his return.

Rookie Jalen Williams made his long awaited return to the OKC lineup in the Thunder’s game against the Mavericks. Where he was a crucial piece to the OKC win. He is no longer listed on the injury report.

OKC enters the game looking for a fourth consecutive win, and will be facing a banged up Magic team who will be missing a number of starters.

OKC is relatively healthy with only Giddey and Chet Holmgren as the only injured players.

Ousmane Dieng is slated to be back with the team after heading to the G League while OKC traveled to Dallas. Eugene Omoruyi, Lindy Waters and Jaylin Williams are also all available for OKC after playing for the Blue during OKC's trip to Dallas. 

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right Foot Surgery
  • Josh Giddey: Out- Right Ankle Sprain

Orlando Magic

  • Cole Anthony: Out- Right Internal Oblique Tear
  • Markelle Fultz: Out- Right Big Toe Fracture
  • Gary Harris: Out- Left Knee Injury Recovery
  • Jonathan Isaac: Out- Left Knee Injury Recovery
  • Moritz Wagner: Out- Right Midfoot Sprain
  • Jalen Suggs: Questionable- Right Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Magic and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Thunder are currently three point favorites. This is the first time this season OKC has been favored in a game. 

