Injury Report: Kenrich Williams Out while Thunder Continue Road Trip

Oklahoma City is entering the second contest of a five-game road trip, but will be without Kenrich Williams.

Oklahoma City returns to action for the team’s fourth away game in its last five as the team travels to Atlanta.

This matchup against the Hawks is the second of a five-game road trip for the Thunder as they look to get back to .500 on the season.

SGA returned to the floor after missing one game with a hip contusion in OKC’s last bout where they defeated the Timberwolves.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year, though it has slowed recently, with OKC only missing Kenrich Williams for the Thunder’s game on Monday.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Hawks will not be at full strength with John Collins out for the game with an ankle sprain. The Hawks have had a slower start to the season than some had expected entering the contest at 13-10.

Trae Young is not on the injury report despite not playing in the Hawks last game against the Nuggets.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out- G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out- Right Knee Sprain

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins: Out- Left Ankle Sprain

Trent Forrest: Out- Concussion Protocol

Justin Holiday: Out- Health and Safety Protocol

De’Andre Hunter- Out: Right Hip Flexor Strain

Tip-off for the Hawks and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Atlanta, the Hawks are currently six-point favorites.

