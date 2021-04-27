Injury Report: Key Boston duo out, Thunder star returns as OKC looks to break losing streak
Oklahoma City’s East Coast road swing continues Tuesday night as they face the Boston Celtics.
Just one night after a dismal 31-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Thunder might catch a break with a pair of key Celtic contributors on the bench.
Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker are both expected to miss the contest as OKC hopes to get a few reinforcements back from their own lengthy injury report.
The Thunder will get a major boost as Luguentz Dort returns for the second night of the back-to-back.
Oklahoma City will need all hands on deck if they hope to break their current 14-game losing streak, now tied for the longest losing streak since the Thunder’s arrival in OKC.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Tony Bradley: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
- Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: Out- Left ankle impingement
- Kemba Walker: Out- Left oblique strain
- Robert Williams III: Questionable- Left knee soreness
Tip-off between the Celtics and the Thunder from the TD Garden is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.